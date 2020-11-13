wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Missed Last Week’s Smackdown

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon missed last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown although he had been attending every show as of late. This was itself a change from a few months ago when he had been missing shows.

The reason is believed to be related to the Presidential election results, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

