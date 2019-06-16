wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon & More Send Father’s Day Wishes, Dads of NXT Celebrate Father’s Day
– Vince McMahon, Kurt Angle and more took to social media to share happy Father’s Day wishes.
I couldn’t be more proud as a father. Happy #FathersDay to all the fathers out there! pic.twitter.com/SiN7bGEiTo
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2019
Happy Father’s Day Dad 💕 @RicFlairNatrBoy love you as big as the sky pic.twitter.com/YnrPs36M9i
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2019
Happy Fathers Day. 👑 https://t.co/d8P8FDLyPY
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 16, 2019
Happy Father’s Day @RobbyBrookside 💙 let’s rock on 🤟🏻 @DownloadFest pic.twitter.com/jqnnvJlq84
— Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) June 16, 2019
For me it’s #FathersDay everyday. The best job in the world is being a dad and I don’t take it for granted. Everything I do is for my boys and I hope I make them proud. #Threemoredays pic.twitter.com/rY5LwDkMP5
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) June 16, 2019
#DanceLikeaDad this Father’s day! We clearly have our own routine down 😉@wwe @WWECommunity @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RoXsYnhM51
— Scotty 2 Hotty (@TheScotty2Hotty) June 13, 2019
– In related news, WWE posted the following video featuring the “Dads of NXT” including Roderick Strong, Matt Riddle, Dennis Arnell, Babatunde, Brennan Williams, Rik Bugez, and Robert Strauss celebrating Father’s Day:
