WWE News: Vince McMahon & More Send Father’s Day Wishes, Dads of NXT Celebrate Father’s Day

June 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon, Kurt Angle and more took to social media to share happy Father’s Day wishes.

– In related news, WWE posted the following video featuring the “Dads of NXT” including Roderick Strong, Matt Riddle, Dennis Arnell, Babatunde, Brennan Williams, Rik Bugez, and Robert Strauss celebrating Father’s Day:

