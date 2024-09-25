Vince McMahon & More Weigh In On Similarities Between Him & His Character In Mr. McMahon Series

Vince McMahon has differing opinions with Shane McMahon, Hulk Hogan and more on how similar he is to his character, as seen in the Mr. McMahon docuseries. The Netflix series, which released on Wednesday, looks at McMahon’s rise and fall and during the fourth episode “Attitude” he was asked about how much he’s like his character. The series then features a number of others offering differing opinions, as you can see below (per Fightful):

Vince on his similarities with Mr. McMahon: “The character, Mr. McMahon, with me? None whatsoever.”

Shane on the similarities: “Mr. McMahon is an extension of Vince McMahon, but blown way out of proportion.”

Shawn Michaels on the similarities: “The difference between Mr. McMahon and Vince McMahon, probably not that much.” [laughs]

Hulk Hogan on the similarities: “Exactly the same person. It’s not a far stretch.”

Bruce Prichard on the similarities: “The character of Mr. McMahon is really just Vince. He’ll tell you different. No, Mr. McMahon is Vince. A lot of the promos and the diatribes that have been cut on other people, I’ve had actually cut on me in real life. ‘Ah, I’d never say that.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you would. You said it to me.’”

Steve Austin on the similarities: “The Mr. McMahon character is pretty close to Vince the man but obviously highly exaggerated. The best characters in wrestling are guys at their core with the volume turned up. What you saw from me as Stone Cold was me with the volume turned up, same with Vince.”

When told about Prichard’s comments, Vince McMahon conceded, “I’m very, very passionate about our business and sometimes that passion is a bit effusive. So, I probably can get out of bounds a little bit.”