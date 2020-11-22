wrestling / News

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, & More Pay Tribute to The Undertaker

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Vince McMahon

– With today marking the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker and his Final Farewell at the WWE Survivor Series 2020 event, a number of people from around the industry, including WWE and AEW are paying tribute to The Deadman, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and also AEW’s Arn Anderson and Chris Jericho. You can view their social media posts below.

Vince McMahon tweeted on The Undertaker, “The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading