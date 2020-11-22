Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, & More Pay Tribute to The Undertaker

– With today marking the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker and his Final Farewell at the WWE Survivor Series 2020 event, a number of people from around the industry, including WWE and AEW are paying tribute to The Deadman, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and also AEW’s Arn Anderson and Chris Jericho. You can view their social media posts below.

Vince McMahon tweeted on The Undertaker, “The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30”

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020

Congratulations To The One And Only @undertaker! I Can’t Say How Much You Meant To Me Personally. With A Career So Extraordinary, You Deserve The Greatest Farewell Of All! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/rJx6WksCt2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 22, 2020

Congratulations #Undertaker30 on a hell of a ride. https://t.co/uROvdtDeGG — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) November 22, 2020

It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege getting to share time and memories with @undertaker in and out of the ring over the last 30 years. Congratulations on an incredible career! #Undertaker30 #FBF pic.twitter.com/69cBZe0HCc — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 20, 2020