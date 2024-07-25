Vince McMahon Files Motion Requesting Stay in Janel Grant Be Lifted

Vince McMahon is seeking to have the stay in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against him be lifted. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that McMahon filed a motion to lift the court-ordered stay in the lawsuit, which was agreed to in June after Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit for six months amid a federal investigation into McMahon.

Grant, who is suing McMahon, WWE and Laurinaitis over alleged sex trafficking and abuse, filed a petition for records against Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic alleging that she was sent there at Vince McMahon’s direction in November of 2019, and received treatments that were not disclosed to her. Those treatments allegedly included pills and I.V. infusions. McMahon’s new motion alleges that the petition is a violation of the court-ordered stay.

McMahon’s lawyer told Wrestlenomics in a statement:

“Today’s motion is in response to Ms. Grant’s flagrant violation of the federal Stay Order. After telling the Federal Court that she would pause her lawsuit, Ms. Grant immediately violated the Stay Order seeking one-sided discovery for her own benefit. Her lawyer told the media that the information sought in the new Connecticut state action is ‘to assist in our claims in the federal action.’ We are asking the federal Court to ensure that Plaintiff abides by the Court’s order and if she does not that civil contempt and financial sanctions may result.”

McMahon is seeking a “limited lifting of the stay to permit the filing and adjudication of his Motion to Enforce the Court’s Stay Order.”

Grant’s lawyer said in a statement, “We did not violate a federal stay by filing a state action against a non-defendant.”