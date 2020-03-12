Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials Today Regarding WrestleMania 36

– As previously reported, there’s a lot of rumors and speculation going around right now regarding the status if April’s WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus. As noted, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a ban on public events for 30 days, which would include WrestleMania 36. However, he currently does not have the authority to actually cancel them. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has an update on the situation, stating that Vince McMahon is in Florida now.

Per the WrestleVotes account, “Source: Vince McMahon is among those meeting with the city of Tampa Bay in person right now.”

WWE has already had to relocate some of its scheduled events due to the coronavirus, which was recently classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. This week’s Smackdown is going to be held at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of Detroit, Michigan.