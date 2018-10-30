Vince McMahon Named to Variety500 List of Entertainment Leaders and Icons

Variety is out with their second annual Variety500 index, a listing of the 500 most powerful people working in the global $2 trillion entertainment/media industry, which you can check out here. Here is the bio included with his inclusion…

A lifetime devotee of the sport, McMahon led the venerable wrestling organization to record revenues this year ($281.6 million in Q2 alone, up 31 percent year over year) thanks largely to increases in subscriber growth for its streaming outlet WWE Network and licensing fees for content and merchandise. The spoils stay largely in the McMahon family, which owns approximately 70 percent of WWE and holds 96 percent of the voting power. In June, the 73-year-old third-generation promoter positioned the WWE for future success when he closed new multi-year media-right deals with USA Network and Fox Sports. Effective October 2019, those have 3.6 times the annual average value of its current U.S. distribution deal with NBCU.