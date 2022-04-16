Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary Still In Production, Wrestlemania 38 May Be Featured

It was reported back in 2020 that a Vince McMahon documentary was in the works at Netflix, which would be released in four parts. Very few details have been revealed about the project, except that it will give new details about his life. PWInsider reports that the documentary is still in production. A release date has still not been provided.

It was noted that McMahon’s appearance at Wrestlemania 38, his match with Pat McAfee and interaction with Steve Austin might be included. That hasn’t been confirmed, however. It will be produced by Bill Simmons and Chris Smith, as well as WWE Studios. It was described as “one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history”.