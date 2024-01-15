Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary Reportedly Coming ‘Sooner Than You Think’

The last update on the Netflix documentary about Vince McMahon came from Bill Simmons, who said that it would arrive early next year. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the documentary is coming ‘sooner than you think.’

Meltzer stated that he was in Los Angeles this past weekend to take part in the upcoming project and has been interviewed multiple times. He admitted that he couldn’t say much now but would be allowed to reveal the date soon. He added that the series is a “big frickin’ deal” and “all kinds of people” were interviewed. However, Meltzer said the most interesting person interviewed was McMahon himself.

Meltzer said the series covers McMahon’s entire life, up to recent events. He said when the series began, it was just about McMahon as the owner of WWE but now includes all of “the reasons he’s not the owner of the company.” That includes the recent scandal that briefly forced McMahon to step away from WWE, which happened when the series was years into production. However, it has been added.