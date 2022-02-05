Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, & More Receive WWE Stock Bonuses After Earnings Report

Several WWE executives including Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and more received stock bonuses after the company’s 2021 earnings report. PWInsider reports that WWE filed several documents with the SEC noting the following performance-based stock bonuses:

* Nick Khan – 51,600 shares

* Vince McMahon – 47,527 shares

* Kevin Dunn – 21,727 shares

* Bradley Blum – 16,594 shares

* Stephanie Levesque – 16,594 shares

* Paul Levesque – 16,594 shares

* Karen Mullane – 4,508 shares

* Frank Riddick – 3,091 shares

In all cases, those are up significantly for those figures who were around at this time last year than the 2020 bonuses.