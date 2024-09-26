Vince McMahon Says He Has No Legacy, Talks Blurring Lines of Reality

Vince McMahon reflected on his identity at the end of the Mr. McMahon docuseries, stating that he has no legacy but knows who he is. The end of the Netflix docuseries’ sixth episode featured McMahon asked about his legacy, and he turned it into a point about how people don’t know him.

“What’s my legacy? You know, I don’t have one,” McMahon said (per Fightful). “Everyone has a certain feeling about who they think Vince McMahon is. People really don’t know me at all. A lot of people have confused who my character was on television and who I am. When I look in the mirror, I know who I’m looking at. I know the reflection.”

He continued, “Sometimes the lines of reality or fact and fiction are very blurred in our business. Sometimes what happens is performers start believing in themselves. They start believing in their own character. The individual loses all sense of who they really are personally. They become the character. I’m wondering myself now. Which is the character, and which is me? I guess maybe it’s a blend. I would suggest that one is exaggerated a little bit, but I’m not so sure which one.”