Vince McMahon Reportedly Not At Tonight’s WWE Raw

While Vince McMahon was at last week’s Raw, that doesn’t seem to be the case this week per a new report. Fightful Select reports that there’s been no word of the WWE Chairman backstage at tonight’s show in Wichita, Kansas.

As reported, McMahon and other executives were at last week’s episode which was in Hartford, Connecticut, not far from WWE HQ in Stamford. It was noted at the time that most people did not expect him to be backstage regularly.