Vince McMahon Reportedly Not At Tonight’s WWE Raw
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
Vince McMahon’s backstage presence at last week’s Raw appears to have been a one-off (for now), as he’s reportedly not at tonight’s show. Dave Meltzer reported on Monday afternoon that McMahon is not at tonight’s show in Seattle, Washington.
McMahon was at last week’s show which was in Los Angeles as the post-WrestleMania show, and was reported as being “in charge” at the show. He did not travel to Portland for Friday’s episode of Smackdown.
Raw airs live tonight on USA Network.
