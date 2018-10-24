WWE News: Vince McMahon Not at WWE TV This Week, WWE Happy With Paige, Alundra Blayze Stat

– Vince McMahon was not at the TV tapings this week.

– Paige was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown, but not used on camera because Shane McMahon was there. Shane is scheduled to be back on TV on a pretty regular basis going forward, we are told. The company is reportedly very happy with Paige’s work on Smackdown.

– When Alundra Blayze wrestles in the Battle Royal this weekend, it will be her first match since 2000 in WCW.

