WWE News: Vince McMahon Not at WWE TV This Week, WWE Happy With Paige, Alundra Blayze Stat
October 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon was not at the TV tapings this week.
– Paige was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown, but not used on camera because Shane McMahon was there. Shane is scheduled to be back on TV on a pretty regular basis going forward, we are told. The company is reportedly very happy with Paige’s work on Smackdown.
– When Alundra Blayze wrestles in the Battle Royal this weekend, it will be her first match since 2000 in WCW.
Credit: Pwinsider.com