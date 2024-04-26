Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Interested In New Wrestling Promotion

There was speculation last week that Vince McMahon may be interested in starting a new wrestling promotion after his departure from WWE. ‘Major players’ at the time reportedly suggested he could try to do so as soon as 2025, while the majority believe that he is done.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to a source that is ‘very close’ to McMahon, he is not interested in starting a wrestling promotion after all. He does have ideas for future business ventures, but wrestling is not one of them. The belief from most is that he would not be able to compete with WWE, especially starting from scratch.

Starting a new business deal of any kind will be difficult until he is able to clear his name. McMahon is under federal investigation for sex trafficking, rape and more, and is also being sued for the same reason. He left WWE in January but has denied all wrongdoing.