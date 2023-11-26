Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Involved In CM Punk’s Return, Raw Being Rewritten

CM Punk’s WWE return happened without the involvement of Vince McMahon, according to a new report. It has been reported that few in the company were aware of Punk’s return beyond Triple H and Nick Khan, something Triple H himself confirmed during the post-Survivor Series press event.

Fightful Select has spoken with people in the company who stated that McMahon was not involved in the decision making of Punk’s return and that it was fully a Khan and Triple H call. McMahon had previously shot down the notion of Punk returning to the company back around the time Punk was brought into the WWE Backstage show; at the time, Fox had wanted Punk to appear on Smackdown.

As noted previously, Punk is scheduled for Monday’s Raw. That show was already planned without Punk so rewrites will have to be done to fit him in.