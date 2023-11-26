wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Involved In CM Punk’s Return, Raw Being Rewritten
CM Punk’s WWE return happened without the involvement of Vince McMahon, according to a new report. It has been reported that few in the company were aware of Punk’s return beyond Triple H and Nick Khan, something Triple H himself confirmed during the post-Survivor Series press event.
Fightful Select has spoken with people in the company who stated that McMahon was not involved in the decision making of Punk’s return and that it was fully a Khan and Triple H call. McMahon had previously shot down the notion of Punk returning to the company back around the time Punk was brought into the WWE Backstage show; at the time, Fox had wanted Punk to appear on Smackdown.
As noted previously, Punk is scheduled for Monday’s Raw. That show was already planned without Punk so rewrites will have to be done to fit him in.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk’s Shocking WWE Return at Survivor Series, Punk Reportedly Signed to Multi-Year Contract
- Randy Orton Saves Team Cody Rhodes in WarGames, Prevents Damian Priest From Cashing in at WWE Survivor Series
- Malakai Black Mentions CM Punk During Tonight’s AEW Collision