Vince McMahon Not On WWE Third Quarter Earnings Call

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– WWE will be reporting its third-quarter earnings for 2019 on Thursday morning.

The earnings will be announced with a conference call hosted by WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson that morning at 11 AM. Vince McMahon, who will be in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, won’t be part of the call.

411 will have coverage of the call during the day.

Jeremy Lambert

