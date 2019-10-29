wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Not On WWE Third Quarter Earnings Call
October 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE will be reporting its third-quarter earnings for 2019 on Thursday morning.
The earnings will be announced with a conference call hosted by WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson that morning at 11 AM. Vince McMahon, who will be in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, won’t be part of the call.
411 will have coverage of the call during the day.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Taz Jumping Guardrail at 1996 Raw & Wanting to Sign Him, Taz Doing AEW Dark Commentary
- CM Punk On His Favorite Harley Race Story, Memorializing Race in a Tattoo
- Jake Hager Doesn’t Think He Hit An Illegal Knee At Bellator 231
- Jim Ross On Jake Roberts’ Alcohol Issues Being Used in a Storyline, Who Booked It