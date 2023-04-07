Vince McMahon Reportedly Not ‘Yet’ At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

There’s been a fair amount of speculation on whether Vince McMahon will be in charge at tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and a new report says he’s not at the show (at least yet). Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that McMahon “has not been at Smackdown as of yet.”

A report from Fightful earlier today said that “higher-ups” in the company believed that tonight’s show, which is taking place in Portland, Oregon, would be back to the type of show that was seen when Triple H took over creative following McMahon’s exit of WWE in July of last year.