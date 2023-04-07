wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not ‘Yet’ At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
There’s been a fair amount of speculation on whether Vince McMahon will be in charge at tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and a new report says he’s not at the show (at least yet). Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that McMahon “has not been at Smackdown as of yet.”
A report from Fightful earlier today said that “higher-ups” in the company believed that tonight’s show, which is taking place in Portland, Oregon, would be back to the type of show that was seen when Triple H took over creative following McMahon’s exit of WWE in July of last year.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Status of Randy Orton After Recent Return Rumors
- Chris Jericho Reveals One Thing Vince McMahon Didn’t Like About His NJPW Match With Kenny Omega
- Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then