wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Opens Wrestlemania, Entire Roster Takes Stage (Pics, Video)
The Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, was the first person to talk to the WWE fans tonight at Wrestlemania, as he officially kicked off the show. McMahon was joined by the entire WWE roster on the stage. He spoke about getting through the pandemic together and welcomed everyone to Wrestlemania. You can also see clips of Bebe Rexha singing the national anthem, which the roster stayed on stage for, below. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@WWEUniverse, we're so happy to see you!
Welcome to, #WrestleMania!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ippyz41mNX
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
What a performance! @BebeRexha #WrestleMania is BACK IN BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/z4O2H995h1
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
THANK YOU, @BebeRexha, and THANK YOU, @WWEUniverse.
Welcome back, and welcome to #WrestleMania!!!
▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/47MnZopPik
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
