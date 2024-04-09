wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Owns Less Than Five Percent of WWE After Latest Stock Sale
As previously reported, Vince McMahon sold another 3.4 million shares of TKO stock to Endeavor and TKO, as revealed in a new SEC filing. In a post on Twitter, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics estimated that McMahon now owns less than 5% of WWE.
McMahon has an estimated 8,021,405 shares of TKO left, which means he has 4.7% of the company he was previously the chairman of. He has been gradually selling stocks since November 2023, before the sex trafficking lawsuit that forced his resignation from WWE.
NEW FILING: TKO and Endeavor are buying shares from Vince McMahon.
In two agreements, Endeavor is buying 1,642,970 shares for $142.6M and TKO is buying an additional 1,853,724 for about $150M, for a total of about $293M.
By my count, after the transactions close on Tuesday and… pic.twitter.com/ibVQDvni4H
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H Says WWE Isn’t Just In His Era Now, Is Glad Stephanie McMahon Is ‘Home’
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event