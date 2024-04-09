Vince McMahon Reportedly Owns Less Than Five Percent of WWE After Latest Stock Sale

As previously reported, Vince McMahon sold another 3.4 million shares of TKO stock to Endeavor and TKO, as revealed in a new SEC filing. In a post on Twitter, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics estimated that McMahon now owns less than 5% of WWE.

McMahon has an estimated 8,021,405 shares of TKO left, which means he has 4.7% of the company he was previously the chairman of. He has been gradually selling stocks since November 2023, before the sex trafficking lawsuit that forced his resignation from WWE.