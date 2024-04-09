wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Reportedly Owns Less Than Five Percent of WWE After Latest Stock Sale

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Vince McMahon sold another 3.4 million shares of TKO stock to Endeavor and TKO, as revealed in a new SEC filing. In a post on Twitter, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics estimated that McMahon now owns less than 5% of WWE.

McMahon has an estimated 8,021,405 shares of TKO left, which means he has 4.7% of the company he was previously the chairman of. He has been gradually selling stocks since November 2023, before the sex trafficking lawsuit that forced his resignation from WWE.

