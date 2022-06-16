Vince McMahon Still Planned to Be Present at This Week’s WWE Smackdown Tapings

Despite the big news today of Vince McMahon being investigated by the WWE Board over an alleged hush payment, he is still planned for this week’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that as of this writing, there are no planned changes to Friday’s taping either in terms of production or running the show.

The site notes that staff who are scheduled to work the taping have been told McMahon will be present and it will be “business as usual.” The site says that as of this writing, John Laurinaitis’ status with WWE is “unchanged.”