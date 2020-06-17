Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Planning Layoffs As Of WrestleMania 36 Weekend

According to a new report, WWE’s layoffs in mid-April were not an incredibly sudden call, as Vince McMahon was planning them earlier that month. ESPN has a new report looking at the fall of the XFL which noted that McMahon was working on plans for the layoffs at least as of WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Acording to the report, the hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the revenue loss of WrestleMania and revenue decreases over the end of last year that saw the release of WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The report notes that as the “fanless but well-received WrestleMania 36” aired, “McMahon was already working on plans for a series of WWE layoffs, furloughs and other cost-cutting moves designed to stabilize the company for an extended period of lower revenues. They were announced April 15.”

Those releases saw the departure of a ton of talent and producers, as well as a host of corporate furloughs.