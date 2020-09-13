wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Praises Dominik Mysterio In Latest Day Of: ‘You Should Be Very Proud of Yourself’
The latest episode of WWE’s Day Of features Vince McMahon praising Dominik Mysterio after the latter’s SummerSlam performance against Seth Rollins. The latest episode of the series debuted on the WWE Network today and looks at the day of SummerSlam, with a clip of McMahon and Mysterio backstage making the rounds online.
As you can see in the below posts, after the match Mysterio went to Gorilla position to thank McMahon for the opportunity to compete. McMahon hugged Mysterio, telling him, “Congratulations. Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they’re in the ring, no matter how long they’ve been in the business. So, you should be very, very proud of yourself.”
The special is available on the Network now.
Loved this part. Dominik getting Rollins’ wristband as a souvenir after their match and Seth talking about how proud he is with him and the match. #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/qvDCDXa0yU
— frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 13, 2020
