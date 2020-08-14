Vince McMahon Praises Kofi Kingston On His Birthday, WWE Looks At His Awe-Inspiring Moments

Today is Kofi Kingston’s birthday, as the former WWE Champion turns 39. In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon praised Kingston.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to @TrueKofi, who has brought joy and hope to countless members of the WWE Universe through his determination, passion, and near-superhuman athleticism.”

Happy Birthday to @TrueKofi, who has brought joy and hope to countless members of the WWE Universe through his determination, passion, and near-superhuman athleticism. pic.twitter.com/SEf62MKuNq — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, WWE also posted a new video looking at his most awe-inspiring moments.