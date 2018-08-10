wrestling / News
Various News: Vince McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For Tampa Event, Ronda Rousey Attends Mile 22 Premiere, James Storm Shares Throwback Photo
– In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon praised Titus O’Neil for his work in helping children, after he helped with a fundraiser to give backpacks to 15,000 kids.
Amazing personality @TitusONeilWWE creates an amazing event. https://t.co/tiRnNlLOb1
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 10, 2018
– Ronda Rousey attended the premiere of her new film Mile 22 last night. You can see photos below:
#Mile22 world premier!!! Look for it’s release in theaters August 17th!!!!! BIG thank you to the pit crew who brought me from unfit to even walk on a carpet – to red carpet ready 👩🏼🌾✨💃🏼 Hair: @thisisbabe Makeup: @heeezooo Styling: @alejandrostylist Jumpsuit: @houseofcb Jewelry: @dena_kemp Heels: @tamaramellon Clutch: @ingechristopher Nails: @August_tb
– James Storm shared a throwback photo from 1996 to show how he’s changed over the years.
Not much changed except I’m able to grow a cool beard 😂 my first wrestling pic 11-1-1996 compared to tonight. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/wor3KCVAZb
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) August 10, 2018