WWE News: Vince McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil on Twitter, Charlotte Flair Shares Her Weekend Schedule
February 10, 2018 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon posted a tweet this week, praising WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil for his work with the Black Panther challenge and sending over 2000 kids to see the film. You can check out McMahon’s tweet praising Titus O’Neil below.
I love this. https://t.co/y7TBCzv7FW
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 9, 2018
– WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair tweeted out her weekend schedule for the WWE today. You can check out the tweet she posted of her busy schedule below.
✈️
Sacramento
Oakland Sun.
Stockton Mon.
Bakersfield #SDLive Tues.#RoadToWrestleMania
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 10, 2018