wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Praises WWE Producers For Work On Undertaker: The Last Ride

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Vince McMahon

In a post on Twitter, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon praised the producers that worked on the WWE Network series Undertaker: The Last Ride for what they accomplished.

He wrote: “@Undertaker: #TheLastRide has captured the incredible story of one of WWE’s most iconic Superstars. Impressive work by the @WWENetwork team, especially @DanPooch, @MatthewBraine, @SteveCono and @deekismanis. You brought new life to the deadman.

Matthew Braine replied: “Wow. So humbled by this and so honored to have been able to tell this story.

Another producer, Brian D, added: “Incredibly humbled by the recognition, but truly a huge team effort by the WWE Network squad.

Finally, Steve Cono wrote: “Extremely humbling. The honor is all on our end when it comes to this project. It’s not lost on me how important this story is and I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team of people that made it happen.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading