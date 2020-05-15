wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Praises WWE Producers For Work On Undertaker: The Last Ride
In a post on Twitter, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon praised the producers that worked on the WWE Network series Undertaker: The Last Ride for what they accomplished.
He wrote: “@Undertaker: #TheLastRide has captured the incredible story of one of WWE’s most iconic Superstars. Impressive work by the @WWENetwork team, especially @DanPooch, @MatthewBraine, @SteveCono and @deekismanis. You brought new life to the deadman.”
Matthew Braine replied: “Wow. So humbled by this and so honored to have been able to tell this story.”
Another producer, Brian D, added: “Incredibly humbled by the recognition, but truly a huge team effort by the WWE Network squad.”
Finally, Steve Cono wrote: “Extremely humbling. The honor is all on our end when it comes to this project. It’s not lost on me how important this story is and I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team of people that made it happen.”
