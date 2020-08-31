wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted Randy Orton To Make Keith Lee A Star At WWE Payback, McMahon Plans To Push Lee ‘To The Moon’

August 31, 2020
Keith Lee earned a huge win against Randy Orton at WWE Payback on Sunday. And it seems that could be the first of many wins in the near future for the former NXT double champion.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Vince McMahon asked Orton to make Lee a star during their Payback match.

“Imagine how high Vince has to be on someone to have Randy Orton put them over clean as a whistle,” a WWE source told talkSPORT. “Orton, doing the best work of his career, wants to help create that next generation of stars. He gets it.”

The site also notes that McMahon’s plans are to ‘push Lee to the moon’ on the main roster and that Orton was the right fit to make that happen.

