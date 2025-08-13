Vince McMahon Recalls Reaction To Hulk Hogan Racist Tape: ‘You Just Don’t Do Those Things’

Vince McMahon spoke in FOX’s Hulk Hogan documentary about his reaction to Hogan’s infamous racist tape leak. The sex tape, recorded in 2007, leaked in 2015 and featured the WWE Hall of Famer using racial slurs.

McMahon was interviewed for The Real Hulk Hogan and spoke about the matter, which saw WWE take Hogan out of the Hall of Fame although he was reinstated in 2018. You can see highlights of McMahon’s comments below, per Fightful:

On his reaction to the tape: “It was unforgivable and I was agasp, ‘What happened?’ When those things occurred, that’s not like him. ‘What in God’s name is going on?’”

On WWE cutting ties with Hogan then: “As soon as it happened, obviously, the company didn’t have anything to do with him anymore. We took him out of the Hall of Fame. You just don’t do those things.”

On Hogan’s Hall of Fame reinstatement in 2018: “I knew he wasn’t racist. I’ve been with him for so many years. He wasn’t racist. He said some racist things. He should pay for that, and he did. In the end, I think everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt, ‘Wait a minute, this guy doesn’t act like a racist. He’s not a racist.’ We all make mistakes. That was a big one, but he wasn’t a racist.”