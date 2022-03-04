Vince McMahon Recalls Having to Attend Summer School During College

Vince McMahon gave a rare look at what he was like before he became a wrestling promoter, discussing his college years during his conversation with Pat McAfee. During Thursday’s interview, McMahon recalled how he was not a great student and had to attend summer school as well as talk to some professors to get his grades up. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On having to attend summer school: “Street psychology. The kind of student I am is, my grades weren’t good enough to get into college. So I’ve always been a horrible student. No learning skills, I’m sure I had every learning disability there was. Although there were no names for them then. And I was expelled so many times for fighting and crap like that. I wasn’t at school a lot, so I didn’t like school.

“I didn’t learn how to study at all. So I had to go to summer school to get into college, and then it took me five years going to every summer school to get back in. It took me five years to get through a four-year.”

On talking to professors to get his grades up: “I don’t have grades to graduate. I’m slightly off. So if I went from a B+ to an A-, that would help me. So I forgot the subjects, and I wasn’t going to graduate. My wife at the time… my wife, she went through a four-year curriculum, and then in three years. She’s really, really smart. But me, no one here will graduate at the same time. Reason I mention that is because we were supposed to be graduating at the same time. I don’t have the grades. I’m not going to graduate. What am I going to do? I’m not asking for the world, I’m not asking you to give me an A when I had a D.

“So I found where these two professors lived. What are you going to do? I’ve got nothing to lose. Knock on your door, knock on their door and say, ‘hello, I’m Vince McMahon. And I’d like to come in and talk to you about you know, what I have. One of them was so kind and said ‘absolutely. As for a B+ to an A-, happy to do that.’”

On confronting the other professor: “The other was such an unbelievable a–hole that wouldn’t let me in his house. No, I get it. It’s unusual, you know, for a student to find out where you live and knock on the door. I get that. But I didn’t have anything to lose so there was a bit of confrontation and so forth and he was going to call the cops. ‘Call the cops, I still don’t have anything to lose.’

“That’s how I graduated, or else I would have never graduated. Really, it’s his home. I wasn’t invading his home. When he tried to close the door, I wouldn’t let him.”