Vince McMahon Remembers Difficult Childhood & Abuse, Says He Got ‘Rid Of It’

During Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries (via Fightful), Vince McMahon spoke about his difficult childhood and how he tries to ignore the trauma that resulted from being abused. In the past, McMahon alleged he was abused by his stepfather and sexually abused by a stepbrother. He insinuated the same about his mother.

he said: “I’m not big at looking backward at all. I don’t know whether I’m afraid to look back, like, ‘What’s back there?’ My childhood was what it was. It was difficult. I mean, there’s fighting, there’s infighting, there’s incest, and you don’t like it, but I felt that as a kid, when you’re getting the crap beat out of you, once he stops, if you’re still breathing, if you’re still living, you win. I know from a psychological standpoint, when you’re abused as a kid, the tendency is for you to abuse. I think sometimes that’s just a cop out. I’ve never subscribed to that. Anything rotten like that, anything bad that happens to you, get rid of it. Will it come forward on occasion? Sure. Will it hurt on occasion? Sure. But throw it the fuck back there, and go forward.”

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.