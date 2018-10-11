Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Remembers Dusty Rhodes on His Birthday, Triple H Announced NXT Pre-Sale, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, remembering Dusty Rhodes on what would have been the Dream’s 72nd birthday…

– Triple H has announced a pre-sale code for the final NXT Live events of 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Ricochet (30)
* Andy Douglas (40)
* Taz (51)
* Tony Chimel (51)
* Rikishi (53)
* Tonga Kid (53)
* Sam Houston (55)

