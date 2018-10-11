wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Remembers Dusty Rhodes on His Birthday, Triple H Announced NXT Pre-Sale, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, remembering Dusty Rhodes on what would have been the Dream’s 72nd birthday…
They broke the mold when they made Dusty Rhodes. Thinking of The American Dream on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zgCV782glF
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 11, 2018
– Triple H has announced a pre-sale code for the final NXT Live events of 2018
Get the first seats to the last @WWENXT #NXTRoadTrip of 2018 using the pre-sale code NXTLIVE at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR RIGHT NOW!
#NXTMilwaukee 12/6#NXTGreenBay 12/7#NXTMinny 12/8#NXTDesMoines 12/9
#WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 11, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Ricochet (30)
* Andy Douglas (40)
* Taz (51)
* Tony Chimel (51)
* Rikishi (53)
* Tonga Kid (53)
* Sam Houston (55)