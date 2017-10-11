WWE News: Vince McMahon Remembers Dusty Rhodes, Smackdown Social Media Ratings

– Today would have been the 71st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, remembering The Dream…

Remembering @WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes on his birthday. We miss you, Dream. pic.twitter.com/iLT8TUGI4b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 11, 2017

According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the BET Hip-Hop Awards and This Is Us. The show failed to make this list last week. The show had 112,000 interactions on Twitter with 24,000 unique authors, which was up from the 108,000 interactions and 24,000 authors that the September 26th episode drew. Smackdown also had 69,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, also up from the 66,000 interactions and 46,000 authors that the September 26th episode