WWE News: Vince McMahon Remembers Ultimate Warrior, WWE Posts Money in the Bank Preview
June 16, 2018
– Vince McMahon wrote a message on Twitter remembering The Ultimate Warrior on what would have been his 59th birthday.
The Warrior spirit will live forever. pic.twitter.com/dLrXMKXeyB
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2018
– WWE.com has a new preview of tomorrow night’s Money in the Bank PPV event, which you can see below.
Here's EVERYTHING you need to know before tomorrow's #MITB! @WWENetwork https://t.co/FAdG5bvKhd
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018