Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

With more recent WWE releases, fans have speculated as to the stance of the company when it comes to potentially utilizing no-cut clauses in talent contracts. Fightful Select has more details on WWE, and specifically, Vince McMahon’s position on the idea.

According to Fightful, several WWE employees stated that the subject of no-cut clauses was discussed and that several “people of influence” within the company were open to them. However, talent were eventually informed that it wasn’t negotiable or something WWE would be using in its current deals.

Fightful also notes that sources claim that McMahon is “adamantly against” the idea of putting no-cut clauses in contracts.

Additionally, the report mentions that WWE either re-signed or extended a significant portion of its roster back in 2019, with over 100 talent being released since that point.