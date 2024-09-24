– According to a report by Puck’s Matt Belloni (via F4WOnline.com), former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attempted to purchase the rights to the upcoming Mr. McMahon docuseries, which will debut later tonight on Netflix. Belloni wrote that McMahon attempted to buy the project from Netflix after seeing early footage. However, Netflix apparently balked at the offer. The streamer reportedly declined to comment on the rumor.

Additionally, Belloni’s report notes that McMahon also attempted to heave Endeavor WME CEO Ari Emanuel, his previous corporate partner of WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings, LLC, intervene on his behalf and voice concerns about how the documentary treats McMahon and his “Mr. McMahon” alter-ego, which ultimately became the title of the docuseries. Netflix reportedly refused to let go of the project. Later in January 2024, Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual misconduct.

As previously reported, McMahon himself came out with a statement yesterday against the docuseries, calling it “misleading” based on the early version he saw. He also said that the docuseries conflates his onscreen character of “Mr. McMahon” with his true self.

Meanwhile, WWE Raw is still debuting on Netflix in January 2025. WWE reportedly signed its broadcast deal with Netflix mere days before Grant filed her lawsuit against the company and Vince McMahon. Mr. McMahon debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, September 25 at midnight (EST).