Vince McMahon Reportedly Attending Far Less Raw & Smackdown Tapings

Vince McMahon hasn’t been in attendance at a lot more Raw and Smackdown tapings over the last few months, according to a new report. According to Fightful, the WWE Chairman has been largely absent from Smackdown tapings since Thanksgiving, with Bruce Prichard taking his spot at the gorilla position for tapings.

Meanwhile, McMahon is said to be at Raw “approximately half the time” according to the report and is perceived as having been exceptionally private as of late. McMahon is still being hands-on with the product; in the latter half of 2019, McMahon would occasionally miss shows but would go over the scripts via conference calls. He also wasn’t present at the TLC PPV back in December.

McMahon just launched the new incarnation of the XFL last weekend, though there’s no confirmation on whether that’s the sole reason for his decreased presence at WWE tapings.