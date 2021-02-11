wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage Again for Last Week’s SmackDown
February 11, 2021 | Posted by
– According to a report by Fightful, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in attendance again backstage at the February 5 edition of SmackDown on FOX. McMahon had recently missed appearing at several shows due to the recent passing of his brother, Roderick McMahon III.
While McMahon was not in attendance at shows such as the Royal Rumble on January 31, he was still reportedly “directing traffic” via phone. He also took part in last week’s WWE Q4 Earnings Call.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon Suspending Titus O’Neil For Grabbing Him, Shane McMahon’s WWE Return In 2016
- Don Callis Says Kenny Omega & Good Brothers Did Bullet Club a Favor By Leaving
- Toni Storm Says Move to NXT Was Supposed to Happen Sooner, Talks NXT Debut and Heel Turn
- Nia Jax Responds to Tweet From Bidet Company Following Raw Apron Moment