Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage Again for Last Week’s SmackDown

– According to a report by Fightful, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in attendance again backstage at the February 5 edition of SmackDown on FOX. McMahon had recently missed appearing at several shows due to the recent passing of his brother, Roderick McMahon III.

While McMahon was not in attendance at shows such as the Royal Rumble on January 31, he was still reportedly “directing traffic” via phone. He also took part in last week’s WWE Q4 Earnings Call.