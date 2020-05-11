wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Behind Decision For Shorter WWE PPVs
May 11, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported earlier today, Money in the Bank 2020 was the shortest PPV in over a decade, running at two hours and twenty-three minutes. WrestlingNews.co reports that Vince McMahon was behind the decision for the PPV to run shorter than normal.
The current plan in WWE is to run shorter events until they are able to have fans in arenas again. Of course there’s no word on when that will happen, as many states are still under complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
