Vince McMahon Reportedly Believed Ultimate Deletion Would Bomb

– According to a new report, Vince McMahon believed that the Ultimate Deletion would bomb on this week’s episode of Raw. According to WZ, there was a belief backstage that Vince McMahon was concerned about how the match would deliver among the audience.

The site also notes that WWE officials now consider the match to be a success, as it was the #1 trending topic worldwide on social media for hours and held over three million viewers for the third hour of Raw.

It was reportedly “a struggle” to get the match on WWE programming at all, but following its success it is believed that Hardy could potentially be allowed to produce more content along that lines.