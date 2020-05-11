Vince McMahon Reportedly Did Rob Gronkowski’s Dive At Wrestlemania To Show Him It Was Safe

As we previously reported, Becky Lynch said during an interview that the 74-year-old Vince McMahon performed a dive off of a tower to show how it was done.

She said at the time: “I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again.”

According to Fightful, the person he was showing the dive to was Rob Gronkowski, who performed something similar at Wrestlemania to win the 24/7 Championship. The report says that Gronkowski was nervous about doing the spot and so McMahon did it himself to show that it was safe. A source said that Gronkowski was ‘terrified’ of the spot even though he had several of NXT’s biggest wrestlers there to catch him. Even after McMahon did the spot, it still took time to convince Gronk. The source said the low angle was because production wanted to make the dive look better, as Gronk had his knees bent and basically fell off “like a toddler jumping into the pool for the first time.”

Another witness stated that those who saw it were surprised it happened. When McMahon got up, he said something like “not so bad, is it?”