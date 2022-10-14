Vince McMahon Reportedly Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’

Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about Vince McMahon, after there had been rumors they were dropping the project. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the documentary, including how Vince McMahon himself felt about it.

The documentary has been in the works for two years. McMahon said that he didn’t want it to be a ‘puff piece’ about him, as that would be boring. The plans were for four one-hour episodes.

There are still no details on when the series will be released.