Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Trouble Picking New Winner After Chelsea Green Broke Her Wrist

– You might recall earlier in November, Chelsea Green suffered an injury for her return to WWE TV. During a Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown, she suffered a broken left wrist during the match. A new rumor from Fightful Select has some additional information on the matchup.

It was previously rumored that Green was going to win the match for her return. According to the update from Fightful Select, after Green suffered the injury during her match, Vince McMahon was indecisive on who should be the new winner instead while the match was going on. Initially, McMahon called for a Natalya win, then it was Tamina Snuka.

Ultimately, McMahon opted for Liv Morgan to win the match after Green was hurt and an audible had to be called. Morgan won the qualifying match to earn a place in the Team SmackDown vs. Team Raw 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match at November’s event.

Chelsea Green has recently been rehabbing her wrist injury and has shared updates on her progress on social media.