Vince McMahon Reportedly Initially Against Using Cardboard Cutouts At Wrestlemania
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE had plans to discuss using cardboard cutouts in between the live fans at Wrestlemania at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL did something similar for the Super Bowl and it was considered a success.
Fightful Select reports that several names are pushing for the cutouts to be used because of how full the venue looked at the Super Bowl, with multiple “in awe” of the visuals. However, Vince McMahon has been against using the cutouts, at least initially. It remains to be seen if he changes his mind.
