Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Insistent’ On Doing Tribute to the Troops

Tribute to the Troops films this Friday, and Vince McMahon was very gung-ho on making sure the event went down according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE Chairman was insistent on doing the show this year, even with an altered format.

WWE is filming the special on Friday, and it will air on FOX in different time zones on Sunday depending on NFL schedules. The site notes that talent apparently have a very early call time, and as we already know, the lineup includes both Raw and Smackdown talent. The card is as follows:

* Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & The Street Profits vs. King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz

* Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Natalya