Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Call To Book AJ Styles On WWE Raw

AJ Styles’ appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Raw reportedly came from Vince McMahon. As previously reported, Styles’ addition to the show was a last-minute change, and he had already returned home on Sunday before WWE had him fly to Albany for the show.

PWInsider has learned that McMahon made the request to have Styles return and team with Seth Rollins in the main event match. The site notes that the rest of the show was basically as originally planned and that it was “an easy night” overall in terms of creative and production.