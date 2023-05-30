wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Call To Book AJ Styles On WWE Raw
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
AJ Styles’ appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Raw reportedly came from Vince McMahon. As previously reported, Styles’ addition to the show was a last-minute change, and he had already returned home on Sunday before WWE had him fly to Albany for the show.
PWInsider has learned that McMahon made the request to have Styles return and team with Seth Rollins in the main event match. The site notes that the rest of the show was basically as originally planned and that it was “an easy night” overall in terms of creative and production.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Explains His ‘Soft Spot’ for Roman Reigns, Praises His In-Ring Work
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still Making Remote Changes To WWE Shows
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Kenny Omega & Kurt Angle Weigh In On Tweet Asking Which Of Them Is Better