Vince McMahon Reportedly Made the Decision on This Week’s WWE NXT Releases

– As previously reported, the wrestling world was shocked again by another group of WWE NXT releases. This week’s cuts included such prominent names as Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez. Dave Meltzer addressed the cuts on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, and the cuts this week were said to have been a decision by Vince McMahon.

According to Meltzer, all the cuts this week were Vince McMahon calls, even Bronson Reed, who it appeared some weeks ago was being prepped for a move to the main roster. Meltzer added that WWE President Nick Khan is not making decisions on who WWE cuts from the talent roster, adding that the salaries of the NXT Superstars that were cut were nowhere near the level of Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt, who were “big-time money players.”

Meltzer also said that while Nick Khan may make decisions on WWE budget cuts, he’s not making decisions on roster cuts. However, it’s ultimately Vince McMahon who apparently makes the final call on talents who are cut.

Additionally, Meltzer noted these cuts were downsizing for NXT because the roster had “too many people.” Right now, Vince McMahon reportedly wants to bring in bigger guys and also younger guys, noting the age of some of the talents who got released.