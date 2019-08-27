Vince McMahon Reportedly Missing WWE SmackDown

– Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that Vince McMahon will not be at WWE SmackDown tonight, but that Vince was working with the creative team via the phone earlier this afternoon.

McMahon missed last week’s Raw and SmackDown as he was preparing for the XFL team name and logo announcement.

Alvarez goes on to report that the current script has Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin going 12 minutes. As always, plans change.

Scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan demand an apology from Roman Reigns

* King of The Ring Tournament: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* King of the Ring Tournament: Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

* How will Charlotte Flair respond to Bayley’s defiance?

* Will Randy Orton have an answer for Kofi Kingston’s surprise attack?

