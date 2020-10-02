wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly More Inaccessible Than Usual At RAW This Week
October 2, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, there were a lot of last-minute rewrites on Monday’s episode of RAW, with many of the talent unaware of what they were going to do until after 5 PM ET. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was said to be more inaccessible than usual during the planning of Monday’s RAW.
McMahon and RAW creative team reportedly didn’t sit down to start writing the show until around 2 PM.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Reveals One Of The Best Matches He’s Seen In Person, His Pick For The All-Time Voice Of Wrestling
- Andrew Yang Comments on Report That WWE Is Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Streams
- Gerald Brisco Teases and Fails to Deliver on His Big Announcement Again
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match