Vince McMahon Reportedly More Inaccessible Than Usual At RAW This Week

October 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe WWE, MVP

As we previously reported, there were a lot of last-minute rewrites on Monday’s episode of RAW, with many of the talent unaware of what they were going to do until after 5 PM ET. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was said to be more inaccessible than usual during the planning of Monday’s RAW.

McMahon and RAW creative team reportedly didn’t sit down to start writing the show until around 2 PM.

Vince McMahon, Joseph Lee

