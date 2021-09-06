Vince McMahon Reportedly Not at Tonight’s WWE Raw

A big name is not at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Vince McMahon himself. PWInsider reports that McMahon is not at tonight’s taping and Bruce Prichard is running the show.

There is no word on why McMahon is not at tonight’s show, though this would not be a first for him by any measure. McMahon missed several Raw and Smackdown tapings in 2019 and 2020 for various reasons. He was still involved in the creative for the show, often by phone. There’s no word on the details of how or if he is involved in tonight’s planning.