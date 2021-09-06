wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not at Tonight’s WWE Raw
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
A big name is not at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Vince McMahon himself. PWInsider reports that McMahon is not at tonight’s taping and Bruce Prichard is running the show.
There is no word on why McMahon is not at tonight’s show, though this would not be a first for him by any measure. McMahon missed several Raw and Smackdown tapings in 2019 and 2020 for various reasons. He was still involved in the creative for the show, often by phone. There’s no word on the details of how or if he is involved in tonight’s planning.
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Says He Had A ‘Great’ Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE
- Tony Khan Says CM Punk, Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson Came To AEW on Handshake Deals
- Ruby Soho Never Felt As Much Love From An Audience As She Did At AEW All Out
- CM Punk On How Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole AEW Debuts Compare to Scott Hall & Kevin Nash WCW Debuts